Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as an VFX Artist

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Death Rally and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a VFX Artist for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

We are looking for a visual effects artist who feels at home in “Hollywood Realism”; a team player who has experience with realistic high-quality real-time effects and optimizing them.

Combining artistic talent and technical ability, you know your way around particle editors and scripting, and compositing an effect comes naturally. You would be working closely with our Art Director and team lead in designing and implementing special effects using our internal tools.

Leave your mark in our upcoming games by setting up stunning visuals and final touches to everything from gameplay to cinematics and characters.

Responsibilities

Create and maintain particle systems and other gameplay specific effects and assets

Take part in designing VFX workflows to reach higher quality efficiently

Ensure that consistent communication is maintained, in all directions, to guarantee the quality of the game

Requirements and qualifications

2 to 3 years of experience in game development

Expert level understanding and knowledge of techniques used in visual effects

Expert level proficiency within Maya, 3DS Max or other 3D software package

Knowledge of a fluid sim package (FumeFX, Houdini) is a big plus

Ability to learn new programs and toolchains quickly

Clear verbal and written communication in English

A passion for games

The ideal candidate will also have

Bachelor’s degree in arts/engineering or relative field

Experience with one or more scripting or programming languages

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable. Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work-life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the workload sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

Interested? Apply now.

