Disney's purchase of Fox moves FoxNext into the House of Mouse

The entertainment industry rumbled today with the news that Disney and Fox's shareholders gave final approval on a $71 billion purchase of most of Fox Entertainment by Disney. The deal, as covered by multiple sites, shaves off the news and sports businesses from Fox in exchange for the company's entertainment assets.

There are far, far too many implications for the world of media that we can lay out in this article, but we quickly wanted to call out that the $71 billion acquisition does include FoxNext, the video game publishing arm operated by Fox.

None of the available reporting on the merger appears to indicate any specific plans for FoxNext, but now the company's game portfolio, which includes Marvel Strike Force and Family Guy: Another Freakin Mobile Game, as well as VR projects based on films like Planet of the Apes and Alien, are now properties of Disney.

Since FoxNext's performance will now impact Disney's future financial earnings, it stands to reason that the house that Walt built (which has recently favored licensing its IP for game-makers rather than maintaining a full in-house development team) will be carefully monitoring the company's performance as well.