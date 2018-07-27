Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 27, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 27, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 27, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Watch the CEO of Rival Games explain Thief of Thieves' unique episodic structure

July 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
July 27, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

Thief of Thieves, a stealth game that dropped a few weeks ago on Steam, is a stylistic comic book adaptation from Finnish developer Rival Games. While it's billed as an episodic game, much like its Skybound-linked cousin The Walking Dead, Rival Games is actually about to complete their initial episodic push less then a month after release. 

Why did they pursue this release strategy? What was the value of licensing another IP rather then drafting an initial stealth entry? For answers to these questions, which we got to ask Rival Games CEO Jukka Laakso on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today, you'll want to watch our archive of that stream which is now embedded up above. 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary. 

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[07.26.18]
Associate Producer
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[07.26.18]
Senior Product Manager
Defiant Studios
Defiant Studios — New York, New York, United States
[07.26.18]
Lead Engine Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.26.18]
Product Manager for Forge of Empires


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How a Gears of War dev built the chill Shape of the World on the side
FIFA Mobile's debut in China brings EA its highest grossing day for a mobile game
NetEase invests $50M in Improbable, to use SpatialOS in upcoming game
Lessons learned and questions raised in bringing a game from console to Steam


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image