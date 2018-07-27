Watch the CEO of Rival Games explain Thief of Thieves' unique episodic structure

Thief of Thieves, a stealth game that dropped a few weeks ago on Steam, is a stylistic comic book adaptation from Finnish developer Rival Games. While it's billed as an episodic game, much like its Skybound-linked cousin The Walking Dead, Rival Games is actually about to complete their initial episodic push less then a month after release.

Why did they pursue this release strategy? What was the value of licensing another IP rather then drafting an initial stealth entry? For answers to these questions, which we got to ask Rival Games CEO Jukka Laakso on the Gamasutra Twitch channel today, you'll want to watch our archive of that stream which is now embedded up above.

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.