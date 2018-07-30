Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Monster Hunter: World helps Capcom to record-breaking first quarter

Monster Hunter: World helps Capcom to record-breaking first quarter

July 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Capcom has experienced its most profitable first quarter in history thanks in part to the performance of Monster Hunter: World.

As shown in the company's financials for the three months ended June 30, 2018, overall net sales rose by 45.6 percent year-over-year to 17.2 billion yen ($155 million), while profit increased by 648.6 percent to 3.9 billion yen ($35.1 million). 

Looking solely at Capcom's Digital Contents division, which houses its video game operations, net sales increased by 79.3 percent year-over-year to 13.8 billion yen ($124.4 million). Operating profit was also on the up, rising by 242.2 percent to 5.7 billion yen ($51.4 million) over the same period. 

The Japanese developer-publisher attributed that upward swing to the performance of its "worldwide smash hit" Monster Hunter: World, which has now sold 8.3 million units since launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in January this year. 

Capcom said the new Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection also outperformed expectations with its "solid performance," and talked up the "healthy sales growth" of high-margin catalog titles and its growing Switch roster. 

Despite witnessing a record-breaking quarter, Capcom hasn't changed its forecasts for the full year, and still expects to see net sales and profits hit 96 billion yen ($865.2 million) and 12 billion yen ($108.2 million) when the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2019.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.30.18]
Build/Integration Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.30.18]
Senior UI/UX Designer for a New Mobile Strategy MMO
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.28.18]
(Senior) UI Designer for a New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[07.28.18]
QA Engineer/ Software Engineer in Test


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A reading list for game designers looking to expand their conversations
Monster Hunter: World helps Capcom to record-breaking first quarter
Portal 2 writer Jay Pinkerton has rejoined Valve
How a Gears of War dev built the chill Shape of the World on the side


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image