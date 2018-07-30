Monster Hunter: World helps Capcom to record-breaking first quarter

Capcom has experienced its most profitable first quarter in history thanks in part to the performance of Monster Hunter: World.

As shown in the company's financials for the three months ended June 30, 2018, overall net sales rose by 45.6 percent year-over-year to 17.2 billion yen ($155 million), while profit increased by 648.6 percent to 3.9 billion yen ($35.1 million).

Looking solely at Capcom's Digital Contents division, which houses its video game operations, net sales increased by 79.3 percent year-over-year to 13.8 billion yen ($124.4 million). Operating profit was also on the up, rising by 242.2 percent to 5.7 billion yen ($51.4 million) over the same period.

The Japanese developer-publisher attributed that upward swing to the performance of its "worldwide smash hit" Monster Hunter: World, which has now sold 8.3 million units since launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in January this year.

Capcom said the new Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection also outperformed expectations with its "solid performance," and talked up the "healthy sales growth" of high-margin catalog titles and its growing Switch roster.

Despite witnessing a record-breaking quarter, Capcom hasn't changed its forecasts for the full year, and still expects to see net sales and profits hit 96 billion yen ($865.2 million) and 12 billion yen ($108.2 million) when the fiscal year ends on March 31, 2019.