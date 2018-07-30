Analyst estimates put Fortnite at more than 100M downloads on iOS

A report from the mobile analyst Apptopia finds that Epic Games’ free-to-play battle royale title Fortnite has been downloaded more than 100 million times on mobile, roughly 5 months after its original release.

While this milestone represents mobile downloads only, what’s particularly interesting here is that Fortnite reached 100 million downloads before even releasing on Andoird.

The game, which offers cross-platform play and progression for most platforms, launched on iOS earlier this year with promises of a future Android release but a release date for the Android version has yet to be announced.

Apptopia points out that this makes it the third fastest game to cross the 100 million download mark on iOS, just behind Super Mario Run and Pokemon Go. The report goes on to say that Fortnite could clear 500 million in in-app purchase revenue by April 2019. The game has, according to Apptopia’s numbers, already pulled in $160 million in in-app purchase revenue on iOS since mid-March 2018.