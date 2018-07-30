Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 30, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 30, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Area 35 ends legal dispute over Kickstarter embezzlement claims in settlement

Area 35 ends legal dispute over Kickstarter embezzlement claims in settlement

July 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Business/Marketing

Tariq Lacy, the ex-Area 35 employee that accused CEO and Tiny Metal creator Hiroaki Yura of embezzling funds from the Project Pheonix Kickstarter to fund another game last year, now says his accusation was “contrary to the truth.”

The retraction comes at the close of a legal dispute between the two parties that USGamer reports has now ended in a settlement.

The original case sprung out of a comment Lacy made on the Kickstarter and Facebook pages for Project Phoenix, which was funded via Kickstarter in 2013 and originally slated for a 2015 release. In those posts, Lacy alleged that the funds raised for Project Pheonix were, in fact, being used to fund a completely different project, Area 35’s tactical war game Tiny Metal. Yura fired back in a conversation with Kotaku, calling the claims “factually incorrect” noting that the company was looking at taking legal action over the comments. 

According to court documents received by USGamer, that resulting legal battle has now ended in a settlement. The two sides have agreed on a resolution in which Lacy admits that “the post/article/comment written on the 20th of November 2017 on the ‘Project Phoenix’ Facebook Page, managed by the complainant company, is contrary to the truth” and agrees to publicly apologize for original embezzlement allegations. Lacy has since made that apology in a public Facebook post.

The settlement also sees Lacy paying 410,611 yen (~$3,700) to Area 35 vice president Masamichi Eguchi while noting that Area 35 is still obligated to pay Lacy 600,000 yen (~$5,400) per an earlier contract agreement. 

Related Jobs

Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[07.30.18]
External Senior Producer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[07.30.18]
External Lead Designer
MLB Advanced Media
MLB Advanced Media — New York, New York, United States
[07.30.18]
Senior Engineer, Gaming and VR
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.30.18]
Build/Integration Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

A reading list for game designers looking to expand their conversations
Monster Hunter: World helps Capcom to record-breaking first quarter
Portal 2 writer Jay Pinkerton has rejoined Valve
How a Gears of War dev built the chill Shape of the World on the side


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image