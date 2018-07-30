Analyst: Mobile MOBA Vainglory crosses $50M lifetime revenue

Vainglory, a competitive mobile game released by Super Evil Megacorp in 2014, has now generated over $50 million in revenue for the company.

This info comes via the mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower along with a nifty breakdown of which regions and platforms brought in the most cash during the four years Vainglory has been on digital shelves.

Around $16 million of that overall revenue came from players in the United States, representing 32 percent of overall revenue and making the United States the game’s most popular market. The game’s next highest grossing region in Japan, which has generated roughly 16 percent of the game’s overall revenue to date.

All in all, Sensor Tower estimates that game has generated $50 million across both iOS and Android however, roughly 64 percent of that revenue came from iOS exclusively, something Sensor Tower notes may be a result of Vainglory’s early iOS-exclusivity.

Since the report, Super Evil Megacorp has additionally announced that Vainglory will be making the jump to both PC and Mac. While a date for the final release has yet to be announced, playable alphas for both platforms went live with the announcement earlier today.