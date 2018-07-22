Get a job: Leaftail Labs is looking for a Design Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington

Leaftail Labs is looking for a talented and experienced lead game designer to help us on our quest to pioneer immersive gaming for everyone. Lead designers are well rounded and accomplished designers with the ability to work within a number of systems, engines, tools and with a broad range of content. Their primary goal is to maintain responsibility for the all up design of the product and are expected to grow and maintain our design and cultural philosophies. This opportunity is a critical-path leadership level role on a small tight-knit team with a commensurate high-impact equity package.



The Design Lead is expected to:

Support and grow a collaborative environment as a senior member of the team.

Utilize experience gained from shipping past products and leading teams to craft Leaftail’s all-up product design.

Build upon a background in mobile gaming, augmented reality and immersive design.

Craft designs that capture the best fit between time, tech and features.

Produce feature level design documentation and specifications while working directly with art and engineering teams.

Implement features and assets directly in-engine (Unity) for constant testing and tuning.

Lead continuous product testing efforts, interpret results and craft design solutions.

Skilled at using the team’s source control (SVN) and work tracking tools (YouTrack).

Support overall hiring efforts for the organization.



About Leaftail

As a startup, we build fast and learn fast in an environment that is casual but focused. We're building a unique and intentionally diverse team that is obsessed with immersion and player routine. We focus on concrete, observable results: work doesn't count unless it's in the build. All good ideas get attention, regardless of role or level. Individual accountability, respect, a team-oriented attitude, and a continuous effort to learn are the baseline for us at Leaftail.



Our Culture

Being deliberate and active about our team’s culture is important to us and we’re looking for teammates who share the following values:

Be a Positive Force: Happy teams build better products, hands down. Each of us brings energy into the team every day. Be intentional about yours.

Build Respect and Trust: Create a welcoming environment for everyone to feel heard. Some of us are “think-talkers” and some are “talk-thinkers.” Make room in the conversation for everyone.

Be Ready for Change: Change is the only constant and we need a flexible team that can quickly and easily adapt. Be comfortable wearing many hats—there is no “that’s not my job” here.

Try Something New: Be willing to try new things, take a crack at a new skill and be comfortable with making mistakes—it’s the fastest way to learn.

Be Interesting: Developing our hobbies, passions, and interests makes us all around better people, and better teammates. We make this super easy by building these ideals right into our office perks!

Keep Playing: Free games. You pick ‘em, we buy ‘em.

Keep Reading: Free books. Any books you want: read something interesting and tell us about it!

Keep Calm: Membership to Urban Float, a weightless meditation center.

Keep It Together: Regular team hangouts at all the rad spots in Fremont.

Keep Moving: Membership to Anytime Fitness or the Olympic Athletic Club in Ballard.

Compensation Information

Salary: Competitive start-up salaries using a negotiable cash-to-equity sliding scale.

Equity: Our “High-Impact” equity package is an equity allocation for key hires into Leaftail. This package exceeds typical startup ownership opportunities.

Benefits: We offer the following core benefits to all employees in addition to our culture perks: Medical & dental plans, retirement and savings, 24/7 monthly parking in Fremont, fitness plans.

