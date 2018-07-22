Get a job: Leaftail Labs is looking for a Design Lead

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Seattle, Washington
Leaftail Labs is looking for a talented and experienced lead game designer to help us on our quest to pioneer immersive gaming for everyone. Lead designers are well rounded and accomplished designers with the ability to work within a number of systems, engines, tools and with a broad range of content. Their primary goal is to maintain responsibility for the all up design of the product and are expected to grow and maintain our design and cultural philosophies. This opportunity is a critical-path leadership level role on a small tight-knit team with a commensurate high-impact equity package.
The Design Lead is expected to:
About Leaftail
As a startup, we build fast and learn fast in an environment that is casual but focused. We're building a unique and intentionally diverse team that is obsessed with immersion and player routine. We focus on concrete, observable results: work doesn't count unless it's in the build. All good ideas get attention, regardless of role or level. Individual accountability, respect, a team-oriented attitude, and a continuous effort to learn are the baseline for us at Leaftail.
Our Culture
Being deliberate and active about our team’s culture is important to us and we’re looking for teammates who share the following values:
Compensation Information
Salary: Competitive start-up salaries using a negotiable cash-to-equity sliding scale.
Equity: Our “High-Impact” equity package is an equity allocation for key hires into Leaftail. This package exceeds typical startup ownership opportunities.
Benefits: We offer the following core benefits to all employees in addition to our culture perks: Medical & dental plans, retirement and savings, 24/7 monthly parking in Fremont, fitness plans.
Interested? Apply now.
