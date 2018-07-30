Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
No Man's Sky hit almost 100,000 concurrent players on Steam this past weekend

No Man's Sky hit almost 100,000 concurrent players on Steam this past weekend

July 30, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
July 30, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
No Man's Sky hit a peak concurrent playercount of around 97,000 users this past weekend, following the release of Next, an update which added online multiplayer to the game. 

Hello Games’ procedural space simulator showed over 40,000 concurrent players on Steam last week following the release the Next update, which also included features like expansive base building and overhauled graphics.

According to numbers pulled by PC Gamer, Next didn't draw in as many players on Steam since No Man's Sky's launch, which was just over 212,000 concurrent users, but it's not terrible for a game that's seen significant changes since its original (and somewhat controversial) launch.

In addition to the co-op multiplayer and other new features of Next, the 50 percent drop in price of No Man's Sky is probably contributing to the higher playercount as well, since the game has been sitting at Steam's global top sellers list since the update launched.

