Video: How to maintain productivity as a solo developer

Some developers seem like unstoppable productivity machines releasing game after game, while many others pick up a project only to put it down after a few weeks with little progress and returning to their "regular" 9-5 jobs. Why do these developers struggle so much?

In this GDC 2018 talk, independent developer Jason Rohrer presents the techniques he's used over the past 12 years, working alone, in order to ship 18 games.

Rohrer discusses how some aspects of game development are unexplainable mysteries-- with productivity not one of them. He notes that working alone can be tiring, especially when it's easy to lose focus and have weeks go by with no progress on development.

How did he keep going during the bleakest times? The first step (out of many!) is to created limited, focused hours devoted to work.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

