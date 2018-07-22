Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How to maintain productivity as a solo developer

July 30, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Production, Video

Some developers seem like unstoppable productivity machines releasing game after game, while many others pick up a project only to put it down after a few weeks with little progress and returning to their "regular" 9-5 jobs. Why do these developers struggle so much? 

In this GDC 2018 talk, independent developer Jason Rohrer presents the techniques he's used over the past 12 years, working alone, in order to ship 18 games.

Rohrer discusses how some aspects of game development are unexplainable mysteries-- with productivity not one of them. He notes that working alone can be tiring, especially when it's easy to lose focus and have weeks go by with no progress on development.

How did he keep going during the bleakest times? The first step (out of many!) is to created limited, focused hours devoted to work. 

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

