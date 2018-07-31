Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

PlayStation VR co-creator Richard Marks has swapped Sony for Google

PlayStation VR co-creator Richard Marks has swapped Sony for Google

July 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Richard Marks, the head of Sony's Magic Labs virtual reality research and development wing, has left the console maker to join Google. 

Marks had been with Sony for almost two decades, and in recent times helped create the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset as well as the PlayStation Move motion controller. 

GamesBeat initially reported that Marks had joined Google's Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP), and the internet giant subsequently confirmed the move in a short statement. 

"ATAP is at the intersection of science and application where our goal is to solve significant problems and close the gap between what if and what is," said a company spokesperson. "We’re super excited about Richard joining the senior team and look forward to his contributions."

Marks is the latest in a growing number of game-related hires for Google, with the company having recently brought in former Sony Worldwide Studios president Phil Harrison, former PlayStation Home chief Jack Buster, and Xbox Live Arcade creator Greg Canessa.

Related Jobs

The Fun Pimps
The Fun Pimps — Allen, Texas, United States
[07.31.18]
Graphics Programmer
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.31.18]
Weapons Artist
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.31.18]
UI/UX Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[07.31.18]
Remote Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How we built King of Dragon Pass successor Six Ages for iOS
Sales up at Sony as PS4 software exceeds expectations
Blog: The mechanics of worldbuilding
PlayStation VR co-creator Richard Marks has swapped Sony for Google


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image