PlayStation VR co-creator Richard Marks has swapped Sony for Google

Richard Marks, the head of Sony's Magic Labs virtual reality research and development wing, has left the console maker to join Google.

Marks had been with Sony for almost two decades, and in recent times helped create the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset as well as the PlayStation Move motion controller.

GamesBeat initially reported that Marks had joined Google's Advanced Technology and Projects group (ATAP), and the internet giant subsequently confirmed the move in a short statement.

"ATAP is at the intersection of science and application where our goal is to solve significant problems and close the gap between what if and what is," said a company spokesperson. "We’re super excited about Richard joining the senior team and look forward to his contributions."

Marks is the latest in a growing number of game-related hires for Google, with the company having recently brought in former Sony Worldwide Studios president Phil Harrison, former PlayStation Home chief Jack Buster, and Xbox Live Arcade creator Greg Canessa.