Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Worldwide PlayStation 4 shipments have topped 80 million

Worldwide PlayStation 4 shipments have topped 80 million

July 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
July 31, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony's latest financials have revealed the PlayStation 4 has shipped 82.2 million units globally since launching back in November 2013. 

Last time we checked the flagship console had shipped 79 million units, but Sony has sent another 3.2 million to retailers during the first quarter of this fiscal year. 

That means the system might soon outsell the PlayStation 3, which racked up 83 million sales in over a decade on shelves.

Sony expects PS4 shipments to total 17 million units by the end of the fiscal year in March 2019. If that happens, the console could be looking at over 90 million units shipped in little over five years. 

As to how that translates to tangible sales, we know the PlayStation 4 had sold-through 73.6 million units as of December 31, 2017. Unfortunately, Sony hasn't issued an updated figure since then, but the console has likely edged towards the 80 million mark in the six months since.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.31.18]
Weapons Artist
Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.31.18]
UI/UX Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[07.31.18]
Remote Senior Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.30.18]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How we built King of Dragon Pass successor Six Ages for iOS
Sales up at Sony as PS4 software exceeds expectations
Blog: The mechanics of worldbuilding
PlayStation VR co-creator Richard Marks has swapped Sony for Google


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image