Worldwide PlayStation 4 shipments have topped 80 million

Sony's latest financials have revealed the PlayStation 4 has shipped 82.2 million units globally since launching back in November 2013.

Last time we checked the flagship console had shipped 79 million units, but Sony has sent another 3.2 million to retailers during the first quarter of this fiscal year.

That means the system might soon outsell the PlayStation 3, which racked up 83 million sales in over a decade on shelves.

Sony expects PS4 shipments to total 17 million units by the end of the fiscal year in March 2019. If that happens, the console could be looking at over 90 million units shipped in little over five years.

As to how that translates to tangible sales, we know the PlayStation 4 had sold-through 73.6 million units as of December 31, 2017. Unfortunately, Sony hasn't issued an updated figure since then, but the console has likely edged towards the 80 million mark in the six months since.