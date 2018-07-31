Nintendo has sold nearly 20M Switch systems and 87M Switch games

Nintendo has released a report detailing its earnings for the first three months of its 2018 fiscal year, revealing that the company has sold nearly 20 million Switch consoles since the system debuted last March.

All in all, Nintendo says 19.67 million systems have been sold, with roughly 1.8 million of those purchases falling during the three month quarter spanning April 2018 to June 2018. That’s notably only 100,000 or so less than the company sold last year during the same period only months after the console’s launch.

To date, the Americas have been the biggest region for Switch sales, though the split itself is fairly even. Nintendo records 7.81 million lifetime Switch sales in the Americas, roughly 40 percent of lifetime sales. Meanwhile, 25 percent of lifetime sales, roughly 4.89 million, came from Japan while the remaining 35 percent, roughly 6.97 million, occurred in regions in the “other” category.

Though console sales may have seen a slight decline year-over-year, software sales on the Switch more than doubled. Between both physical and digital software sales, Nintendo reports that it sold 17.96 million titles during the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, up from 8.14 million during the first quarter last year. To date, Nintendo has sold 86.93 million units of Switch software altogether and has released 114 new games in Japan, 158 in the Americas, and 164 in other regions since the Switch launched last March.