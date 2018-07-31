Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
July 31, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
July 31, 2018
arrowPress Releases
July 31, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo has sold nearly 20M Switch systems and 87M Switch games

Nintendo has sold nearly 20M Switch systems and 87M Switch games

July 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
July 31, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Nintendo has released a report detailing its earnings for the first three months of its 2018 fiscal year, revealing that the company has sold nearly 20 million Switch consoles since the system debuted last March.

All in all, Nintendo says 19.67 million systems have been sold, with roughly 1.8 million of those purchases falling during the three month quarter spanning April 2018 to June 2018. That’s notably only 100,000 or so less than the company sold last year during the same period only months after the console’s launch. 

To date, the Americas have been the biggest region for Switch sales, though the split itself is fairly even. Nintendo records 7.81 million lifetime Switch sales in the Americas, roughly 40 percent of lifetime sales. Meanwhile, 25 percent of lifetime sales, roughly 4.89 million, came from Japan while the remaining 35 percent, roughly 6.97 million, occurred in regions in the “other” category.

Though console sales may have seen a slight decline year-over-year, software sales on the Switch more than doubled. Between both physical and digital software sales, Nintendo reports that it sold 17.96 million titles during the first quarter of the 2018 fiscal year, up from 8.14 million during the first quarter last year. To date, Nintendo has sold 86.93 million units of Switch software altogether and has released 114 new games in Japan, 158 in the Americas, and 164 in other regions since the Switch launched last March.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[07.31.18]
Weapons Artist
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[07.30.18]
Experienced Game Developer
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Orlando, Florida, United States
[07.30.18]
Senior Lead Software Engineer
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc.
Fenix Fire Entertainment, Inc. — Corona, California, United States
[07.30.18]
Lead Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How we built King of Dragon Pass successor Six Ages for iOS
Sales up at Sony as PS4 software exceeds expectations
Blog: The mechanics of worldbuilding
PlayStation VR co-creator Richard Marks has swapped Sony for Google


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image