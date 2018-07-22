Get a job: Velan Studios is hiring a Lead Technical Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Troy, New York
About Us:
Velan Studios is a growing independent game developer focused on bringing ground-breaking new game experiences to existing and emerging game platforms. We are a group of passionate, seasoned industry veterans who are working on a new Original IP that has a killer art style and tone with novel gameplay mechanics you haven’t seen before. If you’ve been working in AAA console for years and really want to get back to working with an experienced small, scrappy, and agile team to create something breakthrough and original, we want to hear from you!
About the Role:
We are looking for an experienced and passionate technical artist to be the bridge between graphics engineers and the art team and to help drive the visual direction of our game by defining and developing the pipeline, tools, shaders, and other technical art components necessary. The Lead Technical Artist will be a critical contributor in bringing our visual concept design into reality.
We are looking for someone who’s always learning about new techniques, technologies and loves figuring out a better way of doing things; a key team member who wants to share their knowledge and help make the artists on their team produce cutting edge visuals in new and better ways! These traits will be critical to the role, as we are building our own tech and tools in a new modern and efficient way that is scalable from PC to console and mobile.
Summary of Responsibilities
The ideal candidate is an accomplished technical artist who can bring their experience and expertise in dealing with technical issues around content creation in video games.
The ideal candidate is also a versatile game artist with strong environment lighting and materials creation experience and the leadership qualities to mentor, direct, and collaborate with both veteran and junior artists. In this role, the Technical Art Lead will work in a small team with the Art Director, gameplay programmers, artists, and animators to create eye-opening, visually-captivating experiences.
Qualifications
Responsibilities
Preferred Qualifications:
About Velan Studios:
Velan Studios’ mission is to create ground-breaking game experiences centered on new forms of play across both existing and emerging platforms. Velan Studios is an independent studio comprised of a diverse team of seasoned developers who have worked at various AAA studios like Vicarious Visions, Naughty Dog, Harmonix, Guerilla Games, Avalanche Studios, Retro Studios and more. Velan Studios is based in Troy, NY.
