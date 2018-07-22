Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The state and future of board games

July 31, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
More: Indie, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, board game and tabletop game developers Paul Dean, Anna Lapinsh, Jonathan Ying, Tom Lehmann and Andrew Fischer discuss the continued growth, development and diversity of board games in the last year.

The developers break down the increasing relevance of app-supported play, as well as the popularity of legacy games and a market that never seems to reach saturation.

Drawing upon their own diverse experiences, they present a wide-ranging discussion on both the state and future of board games.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

