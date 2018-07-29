Now's the time to pitch your great Audio talks for GDC 2019!

Heads up, game makers: If you have a great idea for a talk that belongs on the Audio track at Game Developers Conference 2019, organizers want to hear it! GDC 2019 organizers are still accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, panels, posters and tutorials through Thursday, August 16th.

The big show is happening March 18-22 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California next year, and will serve as a gathering place for thousands of game developers from all around the world seeking a week of learning, networking and inspiration.

This will be the 33rd edition of GDC, the world's largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games, and as always, organizers are looking for exciting talks that would be a great fit for the show!

They're especially interested in promoting a diverse array of GDC 2019 Audio track talks. Here's some guidance on what organizers are always looking to see in a great Audio talk submission:

Innovative, creative, technical, inspirational, practical - we feature talks on every aspect of the art, science, and business of game audio. We want submissions from composers, sound designers, audio directors, and programmers, and all game developers with unique perspectives and experiences with game audio; in-housers, freelancers, academics; indies to AAA; mobile, tablet, PC, console, virtual/augmented reality, and other form factors. We look for those who are willing and able to effectively and efficiently share their experiences and skills with their peers at this cornerstone of the game audio calendar.

Examples of evergreen topics include:

Creating amazing, unique sound design and music for games and integrated audio experiences

Your finest analysis, project postmortems, tips & tricks, innovations, and technology

Platform Challenges - opportunities afforded by new hardware, new user interfaces, and creatively overcoming limitations/restrictions

"Post-production" - real-time mixing, DSP, their aesthetics and impact on the player experience

Development - teams, management, direction, tools, pipelines, audio QA, audio localization

Business - contracts, copyright, licensing, careers, freelancing

Voice - aesthetics, asset acquisition and integration, performance and direction

This year we'd also love to see submissions addressing these hot topics:

Career development, from getting started to expanding, adapting, and reinventing

Diversity of backgrounds, experiences, and skills

Cross-disciplinary audio: when sound assists or interacts with gameplay in novel ways

Real-time synthesis and procedural audio - music, sound, and speech

Novel audio system implementations and programming best practices

"MIDI music" - the power of note data and just-in-time scoring

Sound and music for immersive and interactive virtual/augmented reality experiences

Members of the GDC Audio Advisory Board also published a video last year with tips and tricks for submitting talks that you should definitely watch.

Also, those interested in submitting for any of the GDC Summits (all of which take place on the Monday & Tuesday of the event) or Friday's Game Career Seminar should know that the call for those submissions will open later!

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



