Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 1, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 1, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 1, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sea of Thieves has attracted over 5 million players

Sea of Thieves has attracted over 5 million players

August 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 1, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Rare's pirate life simulator Sea of Thieves has attracted over 5 million players across Xbox One and Windows 10 PC after launching back in March. 

The game managed to pull in around 2 million players during its first week, and has evidently enticed plenty more would-be vagabonds since then.

Of course, neither of those player counts will translate directly into sales, given the swashbuckling title has been available through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription program since launch.

The Netflix-esque initiative grants subscribers access to a variety of first and third-party titles, including Sea of Thieves, for $9.99 per month. 

At the start of the year Microsoft pledged to include all first-party Xbox One releases to Game Pass at launch, letting subscribers get their hands on some of the company's most high-profile titles without needing to splash any extra cash.

Related Jobs

Deck13 Interactive
Deck13 Interactive — Frankfurt, Germany
[08.01.18]
Senior Game Designer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.01.18]
Technical Artist For A New Mobile Game
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Game Engineer
Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.31.18]
3D Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How player criticism helped make Dead Cells the game it is today
How we built King of Dragon Pass successor Six Ages for iOS
SimCity 2000 remake removed by EA for using copyrighted assets
Valve adds safeguards to Steam to address concerns over fake item scams


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image