Rare's pirate life simulator Sea of Thieves has attracted over 5 million players across Xbox One and Windows 10 PC after launching back in March.

The game managed to pull in around 2 million players during its first week, and has evidently enticed plenty more would-be vagabonds since then.

Of course, neither of those player counts will translate directly into sales, given the swashbuckling title has been available through Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription program since launch.

The Netflix-esque initiative grants subscribers access to a variety of first and third-party titles, including Sea of Thieves, for $9.99 per month.

At the start of the year Microsoft pledged to include all first-party Xbox One releases to Game Pass at launch, letting subscribers get their hands on some of the company's most high-profile titles without needing to splash any extra cash.