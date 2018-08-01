Animal Crossing: New Leaf becomes best-selling entry in franchise

Animal Crossing: New Leaf for the 3DS has become the best-selling title in the popular mortgage repayment franchise after selling 11.78 million units worldwide, as revealed in Nintendo's latest financials.

That means it's now sold slightly more copies than its predecessor, Animal Crossing: Wild World, which has racked up 11.75 million sales since launching on the original DS back in 2005.

New Leaf's lifetime total accounts for sales of the original release and the updated 'Welcome amiibo' version, which added support for amiibo figures and cards.

The title is currently the seventh best-selling 3DS game of all-time, sitting behind other popular efforts like Mario Kart 7, Pokémon X and Pokémon Y, New Super Mario Bros. 2, and Super Mario 3D Land.