Sega of America appoints Ian Curran as new COO and president

Sega of America has appointed Ian Curran as its new chief operating officer and president.

Curran has decades of experience in the games industry, having previously served as UK general manager of Acclaim Entertainment and executive vice president of global publishing at THQ.

In his new roles, Curran will be responsible for maximizing the profitability of Sega of America's publishing and Sonic business units, and will also serve on the board of Atlus U.S.A. -- the publisher responsible for bringing Japanese titles like Persona 5 and Catherine to the West.

He will report directly to Sega West CEO Tatsuyuki Miyazaki, and will work closely with those employees based in Sega's Irvine, Burbank, and London offices.

"Coming off the success of Persona 5, Sonic Forces, Sonic Mania Plus, and the Yakuza series, and with so much more on the horizon, including Valkyria Chronicles 4, it is an incredible time to join the team," commented Curran.

"As part of the Sega family, we are inheritors of an expansive body of work and opportunity which I plan to help reach its full potential."