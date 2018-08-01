Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 1, 2018
August 1, 2018
August 1, 2018
We're talking to Chasm's Dan Adelman at 3PM EDT

August 1, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

If you've been a frequent attendee of PAX and other events for the last few years, you may have seen a game called Chasm making a frequent appearance on the show floor. It's a Metroid-inspired side-scrolling adventure platformer that procedurally generates its myriad levels that's been in development for quite some time. 

And now that it's finally out, we're going to be chatting with indie biz wiz Dan Adelman at 3PM EDT on the Gamasutra Twitch channel to learn more about its long path to release. If you've got questions about procedural tech, indie game marketing, and more, join us and ask them in Twitch chat! 

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables.

