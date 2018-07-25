Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Unity partners with Google to introduce AdMob integration for mobile games

Unity partners with Google to introduce AdMob integration for mobile games

August 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Unity and Google have forged an agreement that ultimately sees integration for Google’s mobile advertising platform AdMob added to Unity’s game development engine.

The goal here is for Unity to create a more compelling mobile environment for advertisers in a way that also helps game devs boost their own monetization efforts in both iOS and Android games.

All in all, the company says that the new Google partnership should help devs seamlessly introduce AdMob to their mobile games and, in turn, allowing advertisers an “integrated way to engage high-value audiences like never before.”

Already, Unity’s own reports show that AdMob integration boasts a higher video compilation rate, 87.3 percent compared to the 32.5 percent overall average for games, for the select group of publishers that have already demoed AdMob in their Unity titles.

"Everyday nearly 9 billion minutes of time is spent with consumers engaging in mobile game content built with Unity. This remains a largely untapped opportunity for performance and brand advertisers. Advertisers can win users' mindshare, drive performance, and scale campaigns to new heights by tapping into this valuable global audience,” said Unity VP of advertising solutions Julie Shumaker in a statement. "By partnering with Google, we are unlocking access to this powerful channel and providing advertisers the opportunity to drive value with high engagement ad experiences."

Related Jobs

Defiant Studios
Defiant Studios — New York, New York, United States
[08.02.18]
Lead Engine Programmer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.02.18]
Quality Assistance Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[08.02.18]
PHP Game Developer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[08.01.18]
Art Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: Tips on negotiating key legal agreements in games
How player criticism helped make Dead Cells the game it is today
Sega of America appoints Ian Curran as new COO and president
Animal Crossing: New Leaf becomes best-selling entry in franchise


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image