Unity partners with Google to introduce AdMob integration for mobile games

Unity and Google have forged an agreement that ultimately sees integration for Google’s mobile advertising platform AdMob added to Unity’s game development engine.

The goal here is for Unity to create a more compelling mobile environment for advertisers in a way that also helps game devs boost their own monetization efforts in both iOS and Android games.

All in all, the company says that the new Google partnership should help devs seamlessly introduce AdMob to their mobile games and, in turn, allowing advertisers an “integrated way to engage high-value audiences like never before.”

Already, Unity’s own reports show that AdMob integration boasts a higher video compilation rate, 87.3 percent compared to the 32.5 percent overall average for games, for the select group of publishers that have already demoed AdMob in their Unity titles.

"Everyday nearly 9 billion minutes of time is spent with consumers engaging in mobile game content built with Unity. This remains a largely untapped opportunity for performance and brand advertisers. Advertisers can win users' mindshare, drive performance, and scale campaigns to new heights by tapping into this valuable global audience,” said Unity VP of advertising solutions Julie Shumaker in a statement. "By partnering with Google, we are unlocking access to this powerful channel and providing advertisers the opportunity to drive value with high engagement ad experiences."