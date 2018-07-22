Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Capcom, FoxNext, and more are hiring now!

August 1, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Technical DirectorCapcom Vancouver

Location: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Reporting to the studio’s Director of Product Development and partnering with one of Capcom's other Technical Directors, a developer in this role will be responsible for the planning and execution of all technical deliverables throughout the project. Additionally, this dev will play a key role in determining the size and structure of the engineering team and be given the flexibility to determine and set engineering approaches and architecture across all project-specific areas.  As project needs dictate, this role also requires someone to act as the team’s technical representative with other groups including studio executive, other divisions within Capcom worldwide, middleware vendors, first parties and more.

Sr. Combat Designer, FoxNext

Location: Playa Vista, California

FoxNext Games is looking for a motivated designer to join the Marvel Strike Force team. The ideal candidate has experience working with Unity or similar software to implement content for RPGs or strategy games and has an understanding of how game balance, controls, and aesthetics interact to create a compelling combat experience. Additionally, the candidate will be an avid player of RPGs, strategy, and action games across multiple platforms.

Lighting ArtistDeck Nine Games

Location: Westminster, Colorado

Deck Nine Games is looking for experienced lighting artists to work directly with the art team on our next console game. The team is seeking an artist with experience with Unreal Engine 4 and proven industry experience in either films or games generating final lighting scenarios for both scenes and characters to work with its own cinematic artists to implement real-time lighting and implement established keyshot lighting throughout scenes. 

Sr. Engineering Director - Game EngineRoblox

Location: San Mateo, California

Roblox is looking for an exceptional leader to help its team solve hard technical challenges unique to its dynamic ecosystem. The company is ideally looking for a developer skilled in C/C++ and with at least 5 years experience in a lead technical role. Expertise in game development skills like rendering, networking, and physics is a plus as well. 

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Game Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Blockade Games
Blockade Games — Austin, Texas, United States
[07.31.18]
Lead Game Server Engineer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Lead Engineer


[View All Jobs]


