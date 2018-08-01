Watch Dan Adelman's tips on marketing games like Chasm

In August of 2018, no less then 3 metroidvania-style games will "launch" (with Dead Cells' launch being an Early Access departure), reminding everyone in the game development community that winter is coming, and even the relatively slow August will still see a bevy of game releases in similar genres.

With that thought in mind, how do you go about releasing a game when you admire and respect your competition? Dan Adelman, an indie business development consultant with a long history at Nintendo, has been thinking about that as he's helped Bit Kid Inc finally release Chasm this week. And thankfully, he was willing to share some of those thoughts with us today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel.

If you're in the business of indie games and want some free tips from Adelman, you should waste no time in clicking on the above video and getting his full thoughts. And if you're looking for more helpful developer interviews, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel.