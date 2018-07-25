Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a behind-the-scenes look at Moss ' design at XRDC!

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Moss' design at XRDC!

August 2, 2018 | By Staff
August 2, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Design

As XRDC approaches, organizers are pleased to confirm that Polyarc's Brendan Walker will be speaking at the October event about the interaction design of the studio's charming PSVR action puzzle game Moss.

His session on "VR Interaction Design in Moss", part of XRDC's diverse Games & Entertainment track of talks, promises some interesting insights. When Polyarc set out to make the game (its first VR effort) using tracked controllers, they established player comfort and approachability as their highest priority.

According to Walker, in creating the game, the team built their world from diorama-size puzzles you interact with in third person, which naturally led to the creation of a mouse as the main character a player would use to traverse the puzzles. These puzzles were composed of simple constrained physics interactions that could feel good even when using controllers with limited tracking.

In his talk Walker plans to explain how the Polyarc team overcame challenges with making third-person character control in VR across a range of controllers used with PSVR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows XR. Don't miss it!

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

