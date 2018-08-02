Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Harmonix signs multiplatform publishing deal with NCSoft

August 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Rock Band and DropMix creator Harmonix has signed a multiplatform publishing deal with South Korean developer-publisher NCSoft. 

The pair will work together to build and release an unannounced title that's still in the early stages of development. 

The mystery project is expected to release on PC and consoles, with NCSoft assuming publishing responsibilities while Harmonix focuses on hammering out the game. 

If the name NCSoft rings a bell, it's because the Korean outfit is the developer behind massively multiplayer online titles such as Aion, Blade & Soul, and Lineage

The Harmonix deal is the latest in a string of partnerships for NCSoft, with the company having also joined forces with VFX studio 4th Creative Party and Oz: Broken Kingdom developer This Game Studio.

