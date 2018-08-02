Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
Tencent and Activision bringing Call of Duty to mobile in China

Tencent and Activision bringing Call of Duty to mobile in China

August 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 2, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Activision is linking up with tech giant Tencent to bring Call of Duty to smartphones in China. 

The new mobile offering will be a free-to-play affair that promises to deliver the complete Call of Duty experience in an all-new package.

The game will apparently bring together "a collection of  characters, maps, modes and weapons from across the franchise," and is scheduled to launch in the coming months. 

One of Tencent's own mobile studios will spearhead development, and will tailor the title to meet the interests and play styles of Chinese consumers. 

"We're working closely with one of Tencent's top mobile studios, Timi, to develop a fun and original Call of Duty experience that delivers superb gameplay and mechanics to mobile players," said Rob Kostich, EVP and GM, Call of Duty.

Of course, this isn't the first time Tencent has helped bring popular Western franchises to the East. In recent times, the company has partnered with the makers of popular last-man-standing efforts Fortnite and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to help those titles gain a foothold in China.

