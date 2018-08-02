Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 2, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 2, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 2, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

With $400M+ revenue, Fire Emblem Heroes reigns as Nintendo's big mobile earner

With $400M+ revenue, Fire Emblem Heroes reigns as Nintendo's big mobile earner

August 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
August 2, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Fire Emblem Heroes is continuing to lead Nintendo’s suite of mobile games in terms of revenue, according to a report from the mobile intelligence firm Sensor Tower. 

Data from Sensor Tower indicates that Fire Emblem Heroes has now surpassed $400 million in lifetime revenue generated. Since the game crossed the $300 million threshold roughly one year into its mobile lifespan, this means that Fire Emblem Heroes has generated $100 million in revenue in just the months since February 2018. 

While Fire Emblem Heroes’ status as Nintendo’s top mobile earner is nothing new, the latest milestone shows that has brought in six times more revenue than runner-up Super Mario Run and nearly 10 times more than Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Each of those three mobile games takes a different approach to monetization. Fire Emblem Heroes notably earns its money through free-to-play gatcha-style scheme, Super Mario Run offers early levels for free and sells full game access for $9.99, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp uses a free-to-play model where players can purchase tickets to speed up certain in-game activities.

Despite Fire Emblem Heroes’ mobile dominance, Nintendo has previously said that it doesn’t necessarily plan to adopt gatcha monetization for new mobile games going forward. In an investor Q&A earlier this year, Nintendo’s former president Tatsumi Kimishima explained that how it charges for different mobile games must be a good fit for both the Nintendo franchise featured in the game and the demographic it is targeting.

“We want to offer applications that meet consumer demands while pursuing payment methods which consumers find to be fair so this can grow to be a pillar of our business,” explained Kimishima. 

Related Jobs

FoxNext
FoxNext — PLAYA VISTA, California, United States
[08.01.18]
Senior Combat Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Lead Engineer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — New York, New York, United States
[07.31.18]
Online Programmer
Velan Studios
Velan Studios — Troy, New York, United States
[07.31.18]
Lead Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Book Excerpt: Tips on negotiating key legal agreements in games
How player criticism helped make Dead Cells the game it is today
Sega of America appoints Ian Curran as new COO and president
Animal Crossing: New Leaf becomes best-selling entry in franchise


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image