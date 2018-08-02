BioWare is still exploring new projects outside of Anthem

Newsbrief: BioWare’s upcoming game Anthem is an entirely new franchise for the studio, but in a recent studio update BioWare general manager Casey Hudson noted that the upcoming game isn’t the only title the studio has in the works.

Though Hudson notes that the studio likely won’t announce anything for a while, he explains that BioWare does have a few teams working on “secret stuff” outside of Anthem and its MMO title Star Wars: The Old Republic, possibly entries in some of its more well-known franchises.

“And yes — we hear loud and clear the interest in BioWare doing more Dragon Age and Mass Effect, so rest assured that we have some teams hidden away working on some secret stuff that I think you’ll really like — we’re just not ready to talk about any of it for a little while,” said Hudson.

While not a full announcement that new games in those flagship BioWare series are on the way, the small comment likely will quell some fears that BioWare's future hangs on the success of Anthem or that the troubled release of Mass Effect Andromeda was the last nail in Mass Effect's coffin.