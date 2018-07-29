Get a job: Republique dev Camouflaj is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Gameplay programmers at Camouflaj work closely with their fellow engineers and designers on core AI systems and mission mechanics, managing their own production commitments, and putting in the necessary effort to ship quality content. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and takes enjoys solving difficult problems to make a better game.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with the design and animation teams to perfect the mission experience pipeline and improve performance

Implement behavioral and navigation features and evolve the experience with feedback

Explore existing AI solutions and pathfinding tools and assess cost and ease of integration

Work with the engineering team and production to refine in-game mission experiences

Create accurate task estimates and complete work in a timely manner

Communicate requirements and roadmaps with the rest of the development team

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience programming in C# or C++

Prior gameplay programming experience

Ability to write clear, maintainable code

Ability to self-motivate and take ownership over gameplay systems and deliverables

Motivation to stay on top of current trends in AI

BONUS POINTS:

Experience with the Unity Engine

Experience with console development

Experience with behavior trees

Worked on a networked multiplayer game

Experience working in the VR space

History working in a small studio environment

Camouflaj is a small and dynamic team based in the Seattle area. (Downtown Bellevue, to be exact.) Each member holds a high degree of freedom and responsibility. Tasks can be broad and we are often challenged to learn new systems. Nobody is alone, however—we are a close-knit team that wants each other to succeed.

