August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
August 2, 2018
Get a job: Republique dev Camouflaj is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

August 2, 2018 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay ProgrammerCamouflaj

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Gameplay programmers at Camouflaj work closely with their fellow engineers and designers on core AI systems and mission mechanics, managing their own production commitments, and putting in the necessary effort to ship quality content. The ideal candidate is self-motivated and takes enjoys solving difficult problems to make a better game.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Work with the design and animation teams to perfect the mission experience pipeline and improve performance
  • Implement behavioral and navigation features and evolve the experience with feedback
  • Explore existing AI solutions and pathfinding tools and assess cost and ease of integration
  • Work with the engineering team and production to refine in-game mission experiences
  • Create accurate task estimates and complete work in a timely manner
  • Communicate requirements and roadmaps with the rest of the development team

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience programming in C# or C++
  • Prior gameplay programming experience
  • Ability to write clear, maintainable code
  • Ability to self-motivate and take ownership over gameplay systems and deliverables
  • Motivation to stay on top of current trends in AI

BONUS POINTS:

  • Experience with the Unity Engine
  • Experience with console development
  • Experience with behavior trees
  • Worked on a networked multiplayer game
  • Experience working in the VR space
  • History working in a small studio environment

Camouflaj is a small and dynamic team based in the Seattle area. (Downtown Bellevue, to be exact.) Each member holds a high degree of freedom and responsibility. Tasks can be broad and we are often challenged to learn new systems. Nobody is alone, however—we are a close-knit team that wants each other to succeed.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

