Video: Watch top designers dissect a single system from their games

Too often when we talk about game design, we talk about how all of a game's systems work in concert.

At GDC 2015, a group of designers got up in front of their peers to try something different: 15-minute microtalks that each revolved around dissecting a very specific game system in exacting detail.

It was a fascinating session in which game designers Bennett Foddy, Tanya X. Short, and Dan Cassar each took the stage to dive into a system from each of their games (Pole Riders, Shattered Planet, and Caveman: The Quest for Fire, respectively) and explain how it works, as well as how it was designed and tuned.

This sort of focused systems talk is well worth watching, even if just to refresh yourself after having not seen it in years. Luckily, you can now watch the entire talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

