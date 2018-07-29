Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
GDC 2019 wants your best Production & Team Management talks!

August 3, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Production

Hey game makers, GDC 2019 organizers are still accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, panels, posters and tutorials through Thursday, August 16th!

Specifically, they're looking for experienced producers who have shipped games or managed live games to share (in the form of talks on the Production & Team Management track) their best techniques or experiences which helps them produce better games or build better teams.

Next year the show -- the 33nd edition of GDC -- will take place March 18-22 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. It will once again play host to thousands of game developers from all around the world for a week of learning, networking and inspiration.

As it continues to come together, organizers want to make sure you don't miss out on your opportunity to pitch talks that would be a good fit on the GDC 2018 Prodution & Team Management track. Here's some guidance on what organizers are looking to see in a great talk submission:

We are financing/genre/platform/business model agnostic - we just want the world's best producers to share their knowledge. We are looking for case studies from everyone! Huge, tiny, startup, established: AAA console developers, indie developers, mobile teams, cross-platform teams, service teams, etc.

A few project case topics the Production & Team Management Track is looking for, but not limited to, are the following topics:

Production Case Studies or day in the life of...

  • Making games for new platforms
  • Producing VR
  • Challenges of shipping on multiple platforms simultaneously
  • Building and running a service or managing communities
  • Managing licenses
  • Any other best practices

Studios & Teams

  • Producing with multiple types of production process
  • Habits and culture of successful teams
  • Building a new team: Start- up, new teams, mature team
  • Communication methods for your team and from your team across the organization
  • Managing creative people through difficult transitions

Production Roles

  • Working as/with external publisher production
  • Doing production when not a producer (very applicable for small/indie teams)
  • Transitioning into a producer role from another discipline
  • Training and career progression of producers
  • Producing multiple projects
  • Working with a Product Management team
  • Working with or producing your QA group

Also, those interested in submitting for any of the GDC Summits (all of which take place on the Monday & Tuesday of the event) or Friday's Game Career Seminar should know that the call for submissions will open later!

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

