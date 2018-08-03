Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Game programmer, designer, and interactive fiction author Stu Galley

Obituary: Game programmer, designer, and interactive fiction author Stu Galley

August 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design

Celebrated game programmer, designer, and interactive fiction author Stu Galley has passed away. 

News of Galley's passing has been circulating on social media, where fans and colleagues have been paying tribute to his life and work. 

Galley was perhaps best known for creating some notable interactive fiction titles during his time as a senior game designer at Infocom. 

He was the driving force behind popular games like Moonmist, Seastalker, and The Witness, the latter of which won multiple awards including the 'best computer game of the year' accolade from Electronic Games magazine. 

After Infocom was acquired and eventually shut down by Activision, Galley left the company for pastures new, and began working as a sales system analyst for Thinking Machines Corporation before eventually joining MIT as a systems engineer. 

When asked whether or not he enjoyed his job in a 1986 interview with Zzap! magazine, Galley responded with a memorable quote that highlights the pioneering work he was doing at the time.  

"Yes, yes I do," he replied. "It's funny, it's almost like a dream fulfilled but up until a few years ago, I had no idea that this was what my dream was because I had no examples to go by."

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.01.18]
Director of Design
FoxNext
FoxNext — PLAYA VISTA, California, United States
[08.01.18]
Senior Combat Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Game Designer
Roblox
Roblox — San Mateo, California, United States
[07.31.18]
Sr. UX Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

RPG Maker and the value of the video game construction set
GameFly to axe video game streaming service in August
Octopath Traveler has shipped 1M copies worldwide
Blog: My love-hate relationship with the conception phase


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image