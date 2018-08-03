Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 3, 2018
August 3, 2018
August 3, 2018
Octopath Traveler has shipped 1M copies worldwide

August 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Octopath Traveler, the Switch-exclusive JRPG published by Nintendo and developed by Square Enix, has shipped 1 million copies worldwide since launching on July 13.

As revealed in a tweet from Nintendo of Europe, that total includes Nintendo Switch eShop downloads as well as physical sales. 

Though the title is doing well on the global front, it has proved particularly popular with fans on home soil, and Square Enix was forced to issue two apologies after stock shortages left consumers in Japan scrambling to get their hands on a copy.

