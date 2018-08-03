GameFly to axe video game streaming service in August

GameFly intends to shut down its video game streaming service on August 31, only a few months after EA acquired the assets to the company's cloud game tech assets and personnel.

Variety reports that the decision to axe the streaming service was taken before EA invested, and the U.S. publisher has confirmed as much, clarifying that it hasn't been involved in any conversations regarding the move.

GameFly, which started out as a rent-by-mail video game service, launched its streaming option back in 2015, and initially signed an exclusivity deal to bring the service to Amazon's Fire TV.

Since then, the company has added support for other devices such as smart TVs and streaming sticks, alongside other Amazon Fire-esque set top boxes.

There's currently no word as to why GameFly decided to step back from the streaming market, but for those who still enjoy the age-old tradition of receiving video games by mail, the company has indicated it will continue offering disc-based titles through the post.