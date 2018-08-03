We're talking to the devs behind Narcosis at 3PM EDT

Narcosis, a narrative horror game from developer Honor Code, slipped out under the radar last year in the aftermath of the Nintendo Switch launch. This month, it's re-releasing on PS4, and we've decided to take the occasion to chat with developer Honor Code about the making of this interesting deep-sea horror game over on our Twitch channel.

We're going live at 3PM EDT, so this is a good chance to drop by and ask questions about making carefully sculpted horror moments! We also plan to talk about the business of re-launching an indie game one year later, so come with your business-questions as well.

