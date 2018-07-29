Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Defiant Studios is hiring a Lead Engine Programmer

August 3, 2018 | By Staff
Lead Engine ProgrammerDefiant Studios

Location: New York, New York

Defiant Studios was founded in New York City in 2016 by industry veterans with many decades of experience in designing, building and producing AAA games for a global audience. We strive to create incredible gameplay experiences while working with curious and passionate people. Our focus is to explore and expand the boundaries of cooperative multiplayer games through compelling storytelling woven into unique and beautiful worlds. Defiant is currently developing multiple unannounced projects including a groundbreaking original AAA IP for next-generation platforms.  

Defiant Studios is looking for an experienced Engine Programmer who has a broad range of skill sets and capabilities to help build and develop our projects. This is a rare opportunity to work on an original AAA console title for next-generation platforms. We are a small but growing team, so your tasks would be broad giving you opportunities to expand your knowledge across multiple systems and platforms. Most importantly, you would help lead Defiant's research and development into new platforms, architectures and related technologies.

Required Qualifications 

  • 5+ years of game industry development experience
  • Write fluent C/C++ code
  • Experience with development of at least one AAA shipped title
  • Experience with multi-threaded programming
  • Familiarity with multiple game engine architectures and a wide range of game level systems including AI, physics and rendering
  • Rapid prototyping to test feasibility of concepts, even if sometimes they don't work out
  • Excellent math skills
  • Experience with large codebases with the ability to work on code that you didn't write
  • Experience with optimizing code and data to improve both memory consumption and execution speed
  • Strong knowledge in software engineering/architecture and design patterns
  • Understanding of streaming methodologies, high-level graphics knowledge using Direct3D, DirectX 11/12 or OpenGL. Strong knowledge in 3D math
  • Experience in real time geometry, creation, manipulation, animation, rendering and optimization
  • Experience with large engines and complex pipelines including profiling & optimization
  • Experience in working with game engines and game development interfaces
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and spoken
  • Autonomous, self-motivated and proactive
  • Ability to work under tight deadlines

Interested? Apply now.

