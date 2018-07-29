Get a job: Defiant Studios is hiring a Lead Engine Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: New York, New York

Defiant Studios was founded in New York City in 2016 by industry veterans with many decades of experience in designing, building and producing AAA games for a global audience. We strive to create incredible gameplay experiences while working with curious and passionate people. Our focus is to explore and expand the boundaries of cooperative multiplayer games through compelling storytelling woven into unique and beautiful worlds. Defiant is currently developing multiple unannounced projects including a groundbreaking original AAA IP for next-generation platforms.

Defiant Studios is looking for an experienced Engine Programmer who has a broad range of skill sets and capabilities to help build and develop our projects. This is a rare opportunity to work on an original AAA console title for next-generation platforms. We are a small but growing team, so your tasks would be broad giving you opportunities to expand your knowledge across multiple systems and platforms. Most importantly, you would help lead Defiant's research and development into new platforms, architectures and related technologies.

Required Qualifications

5+ years of game industry development experience

Write fluent C/C++ code

Experience with development of at least one AAA shipped title

Experience with multi-threaded programming

Familiarity with multiple game engine architectures and a wide range of game level systems including AI, physics and rendering

Rapid prototyping to test feasibility of concepts, even if sometimes they don't work out

Excellent math skills

Experience with large codebases with the ability to work on code that you didn't write

Experience with optimizing code and data to improve both memory consumption and execution speed

Strong knowledge in software engineering/architecture and design patterns

Understanding of streaming methodologies, high-level graphics knowledge using Direct3D, DirectX 11/12 or OpenGL. Strong knowledge in 3D math

Experience in real time geometry, creation, manipulation, animation, rendering and optimization

Experience with large engines and complex pipelines including profiling & optimization

Experience in working with game engines and game development interfaces

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both written and spoken

Autonomous, self-motivated and proactive

Ability to work under tight deadlines

