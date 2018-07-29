Video: How Ubisoft reinvented Rayman

Reinvent Rayman: This was the challenge Michel Ancel and his team at Ubisoft Montpellier set for themselves fifteen years after the limbless platforming hero first bounded into existence.

At GDC 2013, Anais Dusautois and Eric Verwaerde (animators on Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends) explained how it happened, introducing fellow devs to the novel game dev tools which Ubisoft claims were designed specifically to put artists at the heart of the development process.

They also broke down how the team's unusual organization and methodology worked, and addressed what it is about Ubisoft's work on the Rayman games that give them their unique style.

It was a fun talk, and anyone interested in learning more about the development of Rayman games or the process of reinventing an established franchise can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

