August 3, 2018
August 3, 2018
August 3, 2018
Video: How Ubisoft reinvented Rayman

August 3, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Art, Design, Video, Vault

Reinvent Rayman: This was the challenge Michel Ancel and his team at Ubisoft Montpellier set for themselves fifteen years after the limbless platforming hero first bounded into existence.

At GDC 2013, Anais Dusautois and Eric Verwaerde (animators on Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends) explained how it happened, introducing fellow devs to the novel game dev tools which Ubisoft claims were designed specifically to put artists at the heart of the development process.

They also broke down how the team's unusual organization and methodology worked, and addressed what it is about Ubisoft's work on the Rayman games that give them their unique style.

It was a fun talk, and anyone interested in learning more about the development of Rayman games or the process of reinventing an established franchise can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

