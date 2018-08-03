Watch the Narcosis devs explain how they sold their unusual game

Selling video games is (maybe) surprisingly hard. Players talk all the time about what kind of experiences they want, but in the end getting them hooked on your game can take a little preparation and a lot of hard work.

Today, we were lucky enough to chat with some of the dev team behind Narcosis, David Chen and Jeff Mattas, who did the heavy lifting of adding to the game's story and selling that story to the press and public. This week, they and the rest of Honor Code re-released the game on PS4, and we were lucky enough to chat with them about their experiences in game development.

It was a helpful chat, complete with tips from Chen about game marketing and Mattas on budget voice recording. If you're an indie trying to get your game out in the world, you should definitely watch!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews and editor roundtables.