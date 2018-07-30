Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
GDC 2019 organizers are looking for smart Business & Marketing talks!

August 6, 2018 | By Staff
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, GDC

Game industry professionals, take note: If you have a pitch for a great talk about discoverability, production, marketing, or business in the game industry that would fit in well at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, now is the time to submit it! 

That's because GDC 2019 organizers are accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, panels, posters and tutorials through Thursday, August 16th.

This will be the 33rd edition of GDC, which continues to be the world's largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games. It's happening next March in San Francisco, and will once again host thousands of game developers from all around the world for a week of learning, networking and inspiration.

To best serve that audience, the folks who organize the GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track of talks are looking for smart, interesting talks that will help other game industry professionals better understand the state of the industry. 

Specfically, the Business & Marketing track is soliciting submissions that cover the following topics:

Key Platforms of Today & Tomorrow

  • Platform analyses and cases studies including real data
  • Development and marketing budget planning for new platforms

Marketing & User Acquisition

  • Innovative marketing strategies including social, influencer, search & discovery optimization
  • Community management, customer service, and open development
  • User acquisition techniques, including real data
  • Impact of marketing, live ops and on-going development on the wider business

Financing

  • Crowdfunding, presales, ICO's, and traditional options like VC, project financing, and publisher financing

Company Values

  • Building culture, setting goals, developing talent

Streaming

  • Working with streamers, and building games for streaming
  • Data on streamers impact on revenue, retention
  • How to monetize streaming of your game
  • VR and AR/VR platform analyses with real data
  • AR / Mixed Reality platform opportunities

Esports

  • Building a game for esports, or developing your esports scene
  • Revenue opportunities in esports

Also, those interested in submitting for any of the GDC Summits (all of which take place on the Monday & Tuesday of the event) or Friday's Game Career Seminar should know that the call for those submissions will open later!

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2019 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

 

