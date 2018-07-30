GDC 2019 organizers are looking for smart Business & Marketing talks!

Game industry professionals, take note: If you have a pitch for a great talk about discoverability, production, marketing, or business in the game industry that would fit in well at the 2019 Game Developers Conference, now is the time to submit it!

That's because GDC 2019 organizers are accepting submissions to present lectures, roundtables, panels, posters and tutorials through Thursday, August 16th.

This will be the 33rd edition of GDC, which continues to be the world's largest and longest-running event serving professionals dedicated to the art and science of making games. It's happening next March in San Francisco, and will once again host thousands of game developers from all around the world for a week of learning, networking and inspiration.

To best serve that audience, the folks who organize the GDC 2019 Business & Marketing track of talks are looking for smart, interesting talks that will help other game industry professionals better understand the state of the industry.

Specfically, the Business & Marketing track is soliciting submissions that cover the following topics:

Key Platforms of Today & Tomorrow

Platform analyses and cases studies including real data

Development and marketing budget planning for new platforms

Marketing & User Acquisition

Innovative marketing strategies including social, influencer, search & discovery optimization

Community management, customer service, and open development

User acquisition techniques, including real data

Impact of marketing, live ops and on-going development on the wider business

Financing

Crowdfunding, presales, ICO's, and traditional options like VC, project financing, and publisher financing

Company Values

Building culture, setting goals, developing talent

Streaming

Working with streamers, and building games for streaming

Data on streamers impact on revenue, retention

How to monetize streaming of your game

VR and AR/VR platform analyses with real data

AR / Mixed Reality platform opportunities

Esports

Building a game for esports , or developing your esports scene

Revenue opportunities in esports

Also, those interested in submitting for any of the GDC Summits (all of which take place on the Monday & Tuesday of the event) or Friday's Game Career Seminar should know that the call for those submissions will open later!

