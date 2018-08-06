Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Here's how the furry denizens of Animal Crossing read player mail

Here's how the furry denizens of Animal Crossing read player mail

August 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Design

Animal Crossing is a weird and wonderful franchise. You can befriend sentient creatures, explore the seasonal beauty of the great outdoors, and fuss over which couch to buy while trying not to succumb to crippling mortgage debt. 

If you're inclined, you can also send your furry neighbors lovely, handwritten letters in an attempt to win their hearts, and perhaps even score some free gifts. 

How though, do the cute, furniture-worshipping denizens of Animal Crossing manage to read and respond to the friendly letters you send them? 

Security researcher James Chambers, who's spent plenty of time digging into the inner-workings of the franchise, has cooked up an insightful Twitter thread that lays out exactly how the animals parse letters written by players. 

In short, the game hands every letter a point score by running seven different checks, which assess everything from punctuation usage and length to the ratio of spaces to non-spaces. 

Once all of those tests have been conducted, the letter is awarded a final point score, and high-scoring letters are more likely to garner a positive reply as well as a gift.

Of course, that's the briefest of explanations, so be sure to check out the full thread (which starts with the tweet pasted below) for the in-depth analysis.

Related Jobs

DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.06.18]
Games Performance Engineer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.06.18]
Gameplay Engineer
DeepMind
DeepMind — London, England, United Kingdom
[08.06.18]
Games System Engineer
Cloud Imperium Games
Cloud Imperium Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[08.05.18]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Inside the technical art design of Sausage Sports Club
Don't Miss: What can game designers learn from watching Evo matches?
Minecraft's studio head says devs and studios benefit from generous time off policies
Video: How Ubisoft reinvented Rayman


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image