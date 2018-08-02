Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: Developing the stylized art of Fortnite

August 6, 2018 | By Staff
August 6, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Art, Video

In this GDC 2018 session, Epic Games' Peter Ellis covers the evolution of art style used in Fortnite and best practices used to create a triple-A free-to-play game with a small art team.

Ellis discusses how the Fortnite art team took several ideas over a span of years to produce a successful, cohesive result. What initially started out as drab, monotone environments became bright and colorful set pieces with lots of personality.

He also goes into how the stylized art was rendered inside UE4, and provides some insight behind the decisions for how objects in Fortnite would end up looking.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

