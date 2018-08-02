Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Study how top car companies are using XR in cool new ways at XRDC!

August 7, 2018 | By Staff
As XRDC draws closer, organizers are proud to announce there will be a great talk at the AR/VR/MR innovation conference that will reveal how mixed-reality tech is being used in cutting-edge ways by top automotive companies.

Titled "Mastering XR for Automative", the Innovation track talk will feature ZeroLight technical director Chris O'Connor walking attendees through the various ways ZeroLight automotive clients have incorporated mixed-reality tech, including BMW, Porsche, Toyota, Nissan, Audi and Pagani.

Make time for it in your XRDC schedule, because attendees are going to gain a unique understanding of the challenges faced when developing on cutting-edge hardware -- and how new graphics tech can be used to enhance XR experiences.

XRDC takes place this October 29th and 30th in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. Now that registration is open, you'll want to look over XRDC passes and prices and register early to get the best deal!

For more information about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

