Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
August 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
  • Editor-In-Chief:
    Kris Graft
  • Editor:
    Alex Wawro
  • Contributors:
    Chris Kerr
    Alissa McAloon
    Emma Kidwell
    Bryant Francis
    Katherine Cross
  • Advertising:
    Libby Kruse
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Fallout 76 won't be launching on Steam

Fallout 76 won't be launching on Steam

August 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
August 7, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    1 comments
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

It's one of the year's big-name releases, but Fallout 76 won't be available on Steam when it launches on November 14. 

Instead, the PC version of the post-apocalyptic multiplayer effort will only be available for purchase through the Bethesda.net website. That marks the first time a main entry in the franchise hasn't been available on the platform at launch since Fallout 3 landed back in October 2008. 

The news was confirmed by Bethesda in an email sent to PC Gamer, which contacted the publisher after noticing the Fallout 76 beta notes explained it would only be available on "Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC (via Bethesda.net only)." 

"The PC version of Fallout 76, for both the beta and the launch, will be available only via Bethesda.net, not on Steam," confirmed a company representative, before also revealing that the beta will actually present players with the full game, with all progress being carried over at launch. 

Bethesda hasn't explained why it's decided to cut Steam out of the equation this time around, but it could have something to do with wanting to avoid losing any revenue to the platform. 

It's a tactic that's also being employed by Fortnite developer Epic Games, which just yesterday announced it would be bypassing the Google Play store for the shooter's Android release to avoid paying the 30 percent store tax. 

Still, Fortnite is a different beast, and the battle royale phenomenon has already won the hearts and minds of players around the world. Fallout 76 remains an unknown quantity among fans, so it'll be interesting to see what impact -- if any -- circumventing the most popular PC game marketplace on the planet has when launch day rolls around.

Related Jobs

Rabbit
Rabbit — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.07.18]
UI/UX Designer
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[08.07.18]
Remote Senior Game Designer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.06.18]
Sr Lighting Artist
Mimic Technologies
Mimic Technologies — Orlando, Florida, United States
[08.06.18]
Senior Lead Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How Doom 2016's AI reinforces its 'push forward' combat design
Fallout 76 won't be launching on Steam
Blog: How to do cost-effective QA for your mobile games
Inside the technical art design of Sausage Sports Club


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image