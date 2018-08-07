Game sales and revenue down at Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has witnessed a rise in sales and profits despite a relatively flat performance from its video game division.

According to the company's financials for the three months ended Match 31, net sales rose by 4.7 percent year-over-year to 150.9 billion yen ($1.36 billion) while profits increased by 8.4 percent to 14.6 billion yen ($131.3 million) during the same period.

The Network Entertainment segment, which houses the company's video game operations, couldn't quite match that positive performance. Net sales in the division fell by 5.4 percent year-on-year to 70 billion yen ($629.6 million) while operating profit dipped by 20 percent to 10.2 billion yen ($91.7 million)

That drop off can be attributed to dwindling game sales, with worldwide sales clocking in at 4.03 million units this quarter compared with 5.62 million units in Q1 2018. That downward shift resulted in home video game revenue falling to 16.5 billion yen ($148.4 million) from 21.4 million yen ($192.5 million).

Of course, it's worth noting that Bandai only released 31 new titles globally (broken down regionally in the table below) during the first quarter of 2018, significantly less than the 46 new games it had launched by this point last year.

Looking ahead, Bandai's full-year forecast remains unchanged, and the Japanese outfit still expects to see net sales and profits hit 650 billion yen ($5.84 billion) and 43 billion yen ($386.8 million) by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2019.