The battle royale boom helped Turtle Beach achieve a record quarter

The noted headset maker Turtle Beach has reported a 218 percent increase in its net revenue year over year, something the company says was made possible by the ongoing rise of battle royale games.

In a press release detailing the second quarter of its fiscal year, Turtle Beach noted that net revenue came in at $60.8 million, up from last year’s $19.1 million. Net revenue, net income, and adjusted earnings all reported record Q2 numbers since the company went public in 2014.

“Our growth continues to be driven by a healthy console gaming headset market and our market share gains,” explained Turtle Beach CEO Juergen Stark in that release. “The successes of Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and their innovative battle royale format, has driven new gamers into the market at significantly higher headset attach rates than we have experienced in the past. In addition, our better-than-expected execution in keeping up with consumer demand for our products allowed us to exceed our expectations.”

Thanks to that boom, the headset manufacturer has adjusted its estimates for next quarter’s revenue and now expects to see $65 million in net revenue for the quarter, an 81 percent increase over last year’s numbers.