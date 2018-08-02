Get a job: Rec Room dev Against Gravity is looking for a Server Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Seattle, Washington

We need a full-time Server Engineer. You will be working in our Seattle, WA office.

You’ll be primarily responsible for the design and development of the cloud services powering our game. We are a small, agile team so you’ll be expected to work on a broad variety of features and systems. We will also expect you to contribute creatively by being involved in the design process, and proactively prototyping new ideas and solutions.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent experience

2+ years writing and maintaining code for an online game or service

Knowledge of synchronization techniques in stateless distributed systems, and experience building RESTful API backend services

Experience using various cloud storage systems (SQL, NoSQL, Blob storage, etc.) and an understanding of the tradeoffs between them

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Comfortable working in fast-moving, ambiguous development environments

A constant desire to learn, improve, and help others improve

BONUS POINTS

Experience with Game Development

Experience with Entity Framework, ASP.NET, and WCF

Experience with Microsoft Azure cloud services

Experience working on backend services for social networks

We know server experience can be difficult to acquire in the early years of your career. Still, if you're a quick learner and passionate about online services, feel free to apply even if you don't match the requirements perfectly.

