Former 2K Games president joins Amazon Game Studios

August 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Amazon announced earlier today that Christoph Hartmann has joined Amazon Games as vice president of Game Studios, where he will be in charge of marketing organization for teams based in Seattle, Orange County, and San Diego.

Hartmann stepped away from his position as president of 2K Games last year, after helping to create the publishing label back in 2005. He spent 20 years at Take-Two Interactive (2K Games' parent company), before departing. 

During his 20 years, he led teams that went on to develop franchises from Borderlands, Bioshock, Civilization, and NBA 2K.

"He’ll be jumping right in on games like New World and Crucible, plus a few surprises we’ll be sharing in the months ahead," reads a blog post announcing Hartmann's addition to the studio. 

