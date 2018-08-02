Video: Character development in Uncharted's open-world areas

In this GDC 2018 talk, Naughty Dog's Josh Scherr provides an overview of Naughty Dog's story development techniques, followed by a detailed look at the writing process for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's open-world area.

When the team set out to make an open-ended area for The Lost Legacy they needed to adapt their usual "wide-linear" narrative techniques to allow for more player choice, while still keeping the development of Chloe and Nadine's relationship consistent and natural.

Scherr discusses the writing process for this open-world area, going over cutscenes and gameplay dialogue, the choices and compromises the team made to make it work, and the mistakes they hope to avoid in the future.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

