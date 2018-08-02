Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 7, 2018
August 7, 2018
August 7, 2018
Video: Character development in Uncharted's open-world areas

August 7, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2018 talk, Naughty Dog's Josh Scherr provides an overview of Naughty Dog's story development techniques, followed by a detailed look at the writing process for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy's open-world area.

When the team set out to make an open-ended area for The Lost Legacy they needed to adapt their usual "wide-linear" narrative techniques to allow for more player choice, while still keeping the development of Chloe and Nadine's relationship consistent and natural.

Scherr discusses the writing process for this open-world area, going over cutscenes and gameplay dialogue, the choices and compromises the team made to make it work, and the mistakes they hope to avoid in the future.

It's an informative talk that's definitely worth watching, so developers shouldn't miss the opportunity to do so now that it's freely available on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

