Discord turns retailer with beta launch of game storefront

August 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Discord is getting into the retail business, and has today launched a beta for an all new game storefront and subscription service. 

The beta test is initially being rolled out to around 50,000 Canadian users, and will be expanded to include more over time. 

Those lucky enough to take it for a spin will be met with an upgraded version of Discord Nitro -- the platform's $4.99 monthly subscription service -- that now grants access to a curated game library filled with a variety of titles like Saints Row: The Third, Metro: Last Light, Super Meat Boy, De Blob, and GoNNER

They'll also spot a new 'Discord Store' tab on the home screen, with the fresh-faced marketplace giving all users the means to purchase individual titles through the platform. 

Discord has likened its new storefront to a 'cozy book shop,' explaining it wants to keep the marketplace uncluttered so consumers can easily find what they're after. 

Notably, the store will also support 'First on Discord' titles, which are exclusive indie offerings that Discord has helped bring to life. As the name suggests, those First on Discord releases will be timed exclusives, and developers will be free to sell them elsewhere after 90 days have passed. 

"Alongside the upgraded Nitro, we'll be launching a curated game store experience similar to one of those cozy neighborhood book shops with recommendations about the hottest and newest games from us to you," explained the company.

"We'll be showcasing a variety of titles that we think you'll like. As the store grows, we’ll rely on our community and our team to make the store feel super personal and focused on games that we genuinely think you'll enjoy."

You can find out more about the Discord's latest ventures by heading on over to the Discord blog.

