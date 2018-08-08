Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
August 8, 2018
August 8, 2018
August 8, 2018
Fallout Shelter surpasses $90M in lifetime mobile revenue

August 8, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Bethesda's post-apocalyptic vault management sim, Fallout Shelter, has surpassed $90 million in lifetime revenue on mobile. 

The free-to-play title launched on iOS devices back in June 2015, before eventually making its way to Android in August 2015 -- and consoles and PC sometime later. 

According to analytics outfit Sensor Tower, the game has now amassed around $93 million in revenue across both the App Store and Google Play. 

The group claims around 59 percent of that cash was spent by players in the United States, and believes the title will surpass $100 million in lifetime revenue by the end of 2018.

